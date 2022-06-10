Jeff Goldblum Has A Hilarious Response To Thor: Love And Thunder Cameo Question

Jeff Goldblum recently participated in Esquire's Fake News interview, where he confirms and denies rumors about himself on the internet. After reading a comment which notes that he will be reprising his role as the Grandmaster in "Thor: Love and Thunder," Goldblum gave a hilarious response.

"Am I going to be in Love and Thunder? The truth is, and I can say it now because the trailer has come out, I appear in it," Goldblum says very seriously. "It's my most challenging role to date, and I believe my highest accomplishment. I'm not seen, visually. You never see me. And you don't hear me. Nor am I referred to, I believe, in any scene. I am sensed, only vibrationally. It's up to the viewer to pick up on that... But you will feel something. And that will be me."

So there you have it, folks. Goldblum will be in "Thor: Love and Thunder," but the Grandmaster will only be sensed, not seen. However, we suggest taking his comments here with a grain of salt, as Goldblum appears to be avoiding the answer by making a joke. The actor seemed to (somewhat) confirm his "Thor: Love and Thunder" role to GQ in December 2021 when he said he loved the Grandmaster and had a secret regarding him that he couldn't share. Here's hoping we see Goldblum come July instead of just feeling his presence.