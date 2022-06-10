Jeff Goldblum Has A Hilarious Response To Thor: Love And Thunder Cameo Question
"Thor: Love and Thunder" is set to reunite some fan-favorite characters from the first three "Thor" films. Natalie Portman is back after skipping "Thor: Ragnarok" and will wield Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor. Tessa Thompson also returns as Valkyrie, taking on the mantle of King of Asgard after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Korg (Taika Waititi) is by Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) side yet again, and the film will also feature the Guardians of the Galaxy.
Unfortunately, a very popular "Thor: Ragnarok" character is noticeably absent from the cast list, as well as the teaser and trailer for the new Phase 4 film. Jeff Goldblum's Grandmaster debuted in "Thor: Ragnarok" as the leader of the colorful Sakaar, but for now, there's no hint as to whether he'll be in the fourth "Thor" film. Goldblum is finally commenting on the matter, and his response to his appearance in "Thor: Love and Thunder" is everything we'd expect from the eccentric actor.
Jeff Goldblum says he's in Thor: Love and Thunder, but not how you think
Jeff Goldblum recently participated in Esquire's Fake News interview, where he confirms and denies rumors about himself on the internet. After reading a comment which notes that he will be reprising his role as the Grandmaster in "Thor: Love and Thunder," Goldblum gave a hilarious response.
"Am I going to be in Love and Thunder? The truth is, and I can say it now because the trailer has come out, I appear in it," Goldblum says very seriously. "It's my most challenging role to date, and I believe my highest accomplishment. I'm not seen, visually. You never see me. And you don't hear me. Nor am I referred to, I believe, in any scene. I am sensed, only vibrationally. It's up to the viewer to pick up on that... But you will feel something. And that will be me."
So there you have it, folks. Goldblum will be in "Thor: Love and Thunder," but the Grandmaster will only be sensed, not seen. However, we suggest taking his comments here with a grain of salt, as Goldblum appears to be avoiding the answer by making a joke. The actor seemed to (somewhat) confirm his "Thor: Love and Thunder" role to GQ in December 2021 when he said he loved the Grandmaster and had a secret regarding him that he couldn't share. Here's hoping we see Goldblum come July instead of just feeling his presence.