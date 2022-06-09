Black Adam's Atom Smasher Character Poster Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing
Fans recently got their first look at the members of the Justice Society of America as they'll be seen in the upcoming DC Comics adaptation "Black Adam," starring Dwayne Johnson. The team is made up of characters like Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), and Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan), superheroes who are familiar to DC Comics fans but who have never made it into any live-action DC adaptations until now.
Another of those characters is Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), a super-strong hero also known as Nuklon in the original comics. Atom Smasher has been part of the DC Universe for decades, but in making the leap from the comic book page to live-action, a strange adjustment appears to have been made to the design of his costume. Indeed, fans have picked up on a very peculiar aspect of the character's costume design for the movie, and it has them all in agreement about exactly what — or who — it reminds them of.
Atom Smasher looks a lot like Deadpool now
If you've seen the "Black Adam" character poster for Atom Smasher, you probably already noticed that his mask looks very similar to the one favored by Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), with some shades of Mr. Night (Oscar Isaac) from the series "Moon Knight." If you didn't notice the resemblance, you appear to be in the minority, at least judging by the comments underneath a Rotten Tomatoes Facebook post featuring the poster.
"That...looks like they literally got one of the Deadpool masks and painted it blue. Look at the area around the eyes," noted commenter Kyle Stroud, who went on to posit that the live-action version of the costume appears to accentuate the similarity considerably when compared to the comic book version. "Loving deadpools new costume," said Christopher Perifimou. Multiple commenters even said they were looking forward to hearing Deadpool's own take on the familiar-looking costume in "Deadpool 3." Meanwhile, Brandon Hoh brought up another comparison when they wrote, "Mr knight is that you?"
Over on Twitter, fan commentary is running along similar lines. "I know Atom Smasher looks like this in the comics but all I'm seeing is Deadpool with a degree in physics," wrote @DynamoSuperX.
In his comic book incarnation at least, Atom Smasher doesn't share much in either powers or personality with Deadpool or Moon Knight, which means the resemblance is likely unintentional. Which, of course, only makes it that much more entertaining.