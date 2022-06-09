Black Adam's Atom Smasher Character Poster Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing

If you've seen the "Black Adam" character poster for Atom Smasher, you probably already noticed that his mask looks very similar to the one favored by Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), with some shades of Mr. Night (Oscar Isaac) from the series "Moon Knight." If you didn't notice the resemblance, you appear to be in the minority, at least judging by the comments underneath a Rotten Tomatoes Facebook post featuring the poster.

"That...looks like they literally got one of the Deadpool masks and painted it blue. Look at the area around the eyes," noted commenter Kyle Stroud, who went on to posit that the live-action version of the costume appears to accentuate the similarity considerably when compared to the comic book version. "Loving deadpools new costume," said Christopher Perifimou. Multiple commenters even said they were looking forward to hearing Deadpool's own take on the familiar-looking costume in "Deadpool 3." Meanwhile, Brandon Hoh brought up another comparison when they wrote, "Mr knight is that you?"

Over on Twitter, fan commentary is running along similar lines. "I know Atom Smasher looks like this in the comics but all I'm seeing is Deadpool with a degree in physics," wrote @DynamoSuperX.

In his comic book incarnation at least, Atom Smasher doesn't share much in either powers or personality with Deadpool or Moon Knight, which means the resemblance is likely unintentional. Which, of course, only makes it that much more entertaining.