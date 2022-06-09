Thor: Love And Thunder Will Answer Fans' Biggest Question About Thor And Jane

If you were looking for answers about the breakup of one of the galaxy's hottest couples in "Thor: Love and Thunder," you'll get it. In a recent interview with D23 Magazine (via The Direct), Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman discussed their character's relationship storyline and what we can expect. The stars revealed there will be flashback sequences to explain Jane and Thor's breakup.

"​There actually wasn't a whole lot of evidence to definitively say, 'This is how they broke up. This is what happened,'" Hemsworth explained. "It was left open for interpretation, which was great because it allowed us to go on this fun journey; 'What did their relationship look like when they were together? What did it look like when they were breaking up? Why did they break up?'" The Aussie actor also noted that these flashbacks and their breakup explanation are one of the funniest parts of the movie.

Portman mirrored those sentiments, saying, "It was really fun to get to imagine the parts of their relationship we hadn't seen...and the hard parts of a scientist dating an otherworldly Super Hero." Not surprising is how much fun director Taikia Waititi made the whole experience for all the actors on set, with Portman noting filming was so much fun thanks to such a great environment built by all.