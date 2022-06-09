Thor: Love And Thunder Will Answer Fans' Biggest Question About Thor And Jane
"Thor: Love and Thunder" is the MCU's newest Phase 4 offering and makes history with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) being the first Marvel Studios character to get a fourth solo film. Returning alongside him is Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who was noticeably missing from "Thor: Ragnarok" after appearing in the first two Asgardian films. In the story, Jane's absence is explained when Thor tells Loki (Tom Hiddleston) that his girlfriend dumped him, with no further details.
When news broke that Portman decided to return to the MCU, many wondered how her new storyline would be explained. At San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, "Thor: Love and Thunder" director Taika Waititi told the crowd that Portman would be playing Female Thor, based on "The Mighty Thor" comics (via Marvel). In the first teaser for the film, we see Jane wield Mjolnir, which understandably confuses Thor, but that's only the tip of the iceberg as to what's become between them. While the smaller subplots of the fourth "Thor" film are relatively unknown at this time, we finally have some clarification on if we'll find out the details of why Thor doesn't see Jane anymore.
Thor: Love and Thunder will show us the mysterious Jane and Thor breakup
If you were looking for answers about the breakup of one of the galaxy's hottest couples in "Thor: Love and Thunder," you'll get it. In a recent interview with D23 Magazine (via The Direct), Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman discussed their character's relationship storyline and what we can expect. The stars revealed there will be flashback sequences to explain Jane and Thor's breakup.
"There actually wasn't a whole lot of evidence to definitively say, 'This is how they broke up. This is what happened,'" Hemsworth explained. "It was left open for interpretation, which was great because it allowed us to go on this fun journey; 'What did their relationship look like when they were together? What did it look like when they were breaking up? Why did they break up?'" The Aussie actor also noted that these flashbacks and their breakup explanation are one of the funniest parts of the movie.
Portman mirrored those sentiments, saying, "It was really fun to get to imagine the parts of their relationship we hadn't seen...and the hard parts of a scientist dating an otherworldly Super Hero." Not surprising is how much fun director Taikia Waititi made the whole experience for all the actors on set, with Portman noting filming was so much fun thanks to such a great environment built by all.