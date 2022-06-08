Sam Neill Has An Intriguing Read On Grant And Ellie's Relationship In Jurassic Park
In 1993, Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" premiered, and as the successful blockbuster took dinosaur-sized chomps at the box office, it also left a T-Rex-sized imprint on pop culture. Fans couldn't get enough of a mega sci-fi tale about dinosaurs being brought back to life in modern times and the chaos that idea was always going to bring. The dazzling special effects certainly didn't hurt, as moviegoers were left in awe at the scale of realism these ancient creatures presented onscreen. "Jurassic Park" not only spawned two sequels but another trilogy of films that began with the 2015 entry, "Jurassic World."
The "Jurassic World" era is finally wrapping with the upcoming "Jurassic World Dominion." Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the latest film roots itself tightly to the '90s original, given that it features the original "Jurassic Park" trio of Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill. Not only are fans excited about seeing the three actors return for this outing, but the reunion was also enough to make even Spielberg emotional. In the original film, Neill and Dern respectively portrayed Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler, who were romantic interests despite Neill being 20 years older than Dern. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Neill had an intriguing read on the relationship.
Neill doesn't think the relationship would fly today
While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Sam Neill addressed his thoughts on the relationship between his "Jurassic Park" character and Dern's character. Grant and Ellie shared a passion for each other, just as they did for dinosaurs, and to Neill, that was evident, despite it probably being frowned upon today. "Oh, I think they were very romantically involved," the actor told The Hollywood Reporter. "She was rather younger than him, so I'm not sure if these days you'd regard it as suitable. But no, they were a hot item."
Neil's comment about the relationship seems to echo the current opinion he and Dern have expressed recently. Per Glamour, while the two were initially okay with it despite the vast age gap, changes in social standards have transformed both actors' views that the romantic pairing may have been inappropriate in retrospect. Grant and Ellie's relationship only really lasted in the first film. "Jurassic Park 3" actually split up the couple. And as Neill noted to THR, by the time "Jurassic Word: Dominion" begins, Grant and Ellie have been apart from each other for quite some time. It'll be interesting to see if this continues by the time the credits roll or if the two somehow rekindle their relationship.