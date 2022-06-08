Sam Neill Has An Intriguing Read On Grant And Ellie's Relationship In Jurassic Park

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Sam Neill addressed his thoughts on the relationship between his "Jurassic Park" character and Dern's character. Grant and Ellie shared a passion for each other, just as they did for dinosaurs, and to Neill, that was evident, despite it probably being frowned upon today. "Oh, I think they were very romantically involved," the actor told The Hollywood Reporter. "She was rather younger than him, so I'm not sure if these days you'd regard it as suitable. But no, they were a hot item."

Neil's comment about the relationship seems to echo the current opinion he and Dern have expressed recently. Per Glamour, while the two were initially okay with it despite the vast age gap, changes in social standards have transformed both actors' views that the romantic pairing may have been inappropriate in retrospect. Grant and Ellie's relationship only really lasted in the first film. "Jurassic Park 3" actually split up the couple. And as Neill noted to THR, by the time "Jurassic Word: Dominion" begins, Grant and Ellie have been apart from each other for quite some time. It'll be interesting to see if this continues by the time the credits roll or if the two somehow rekindle their relationship.