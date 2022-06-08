Fans Of Netflix's Inside Job Just Got The Season 1, Part 2 News They've Been Waiting For

With Shion Takeuchi and Alex Hirsch of "Gravity Falls" fame and "BoJack Horseman" director Mike Hollingsworth at the helm, Netflix struck gold with "Inside Job." The series takes the average workplace comedy and puts it through an animated, absurd lens, showing audiences the mysterious headquarters of Cognito Inc.: a shadow organization dedicated to overseeing all of the world's governments and preventing well-known conspiracy theories from going public. Tech prodigy Reagan Ridley (Lizzy Caplan) leads the show alongside her father Randall (Christian Slater) and a handful of other oddball characters.

"Inside Job" premiered in October of 2021, and right from the start, it mostly met positive reactions from general audiences and critics alike (via Rotten Tomatoes). Many praised it for its humor, which often places real-world conspiracy theories in its crosshairs, as well as the emotional arcs its characters go through — most notably Reagan's relationship with her dad (via The Hollywood Reporter). With so much goodwill to go around, one has to wonder, will there be any more new episodes? Plenty of time has passed since the first ones arrived, and it's not like there's no demand out there for more.

Thankfully for those waiting to hear what will become of it in the future, news about "Inside Job" Season 1, Part 2 has finally come to light.