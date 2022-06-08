Samuel L. Jackson Still Has A Major Bone To Pick Over Captain America: Civil War

Despite the plethora of heroes in "Captain America: Civil War," Nick Fury is conspicuously absent. Considering his role in both the preceding "Marvel's The Avengers" and the "Captain America" films, some were confused about why the character doesn't show up. Turns out, Jackson is also confused. In a group interview between The Hollywood Reporter and several dramatic actors, the Marvel star spoke about his omission from the 2016 feature.

"The initial [Avengers] film was to introduce these people to who they are, and these are the things they can do," Jackson said to the roundtable of actors, which included fellow MCU stars Tom Hiddleston and Oscar Isaac. "Now, this is how they interact, and they're not all nice. And I fussed at them, I still fuss at them, about 'Civil War' because I'm like, 'How could the kids fight and Nick Fury not show up?' Like, 'What's going on here? Everybody go to your room.' But they didn't need me for that. They did, but they didn't."

While the actor isn't happy about Fury's absence in "Captain America: Civil War," the movie's creatives have explained the reasoning behind the decision. In a May 2016 interview with The Los Angeles Times, screenwriter Christopher Markus explained that it was decided that Nick Fury should not be involved because they didn't want to force him to pick a side in the heated dispute among superheroes. Markus went on to say, "And then we didn't want another, 'Is he still with the government? Is he opposed to the government but supporting the government?' It got to be the potential for a lot more polemic discussion that the movie did not have room for."