Ghostbusters Returning To One Of Its Most Successful Formats On Netflix
Hunting and trapping ghosts may not seem all that lucrative, but you can ask any member of any of the current popular ghost hunting shows and they will tell you differently -– and they aren't even capturing ghosts with proton accelerators! They're also nothing compared to the likes of the scientists from the "Ghostbusters" franchise, an absolute behemoth that created an entire merchandise empire that featured toys, costumes, and even Slimer-inspired drinks.
One of the most successful endeavors of the "Ghostbusters" franchise is an animated spin-off called "The Real Ghostbusters." With over 140 episodes, the very first season of the show still maintains a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Released in 1986, "The Real Ghostbusters" proved to be so popular that (per Library Point) it earned itself a prime-time Halloween special, which in the mid 1980s was quite a spectacular accomplishment. However, it seems as if "Ghosbusters" fans may see a return to animated form on the streaming service Netflix.
Netflix and Sony are currently developing a new animated Ghostbusters series
Originally reported by Variety, it appears as if a new animated "Ghostbusters" series is currently in development at Netflix with Sony Pictures Animation. Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan, the creative team behind "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," are attached as executive producers. At this point in time, details are being kept hidden by both Sony and Netflix, and there is little else known about the gestating project.
Both Reitman and Kenan crafted the script for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," but there is no writer currently assigned to the upcoming "Ghostbusters" animated series. There is also nothing known of the plot of the show. Will it will be following the original "Ghostbusters" cast like "The Real Ghostbusters," or will they attempt to bring in some new blood like "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" or the animated "Extreme Ghostbusters," which features college students taking up the mantle? Only time will tell. This great news for "Ghostbusters" fans comes on what is known as "Ghostbusters Day," so hopefully we will continue to hear details about this series as they become available. The real question, however, is whether or not Ecto-Cooler comes back again.