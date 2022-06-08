Ghostbusters Returning To One Of Its Most Successful Formats On Netflix

Hunting and trapping ghosts may not seem all that lucrative, but you can ask any member of any of the current popular ghost hunting shows and they will tell you differently -– and they aren't even capturing ghosts with proton accelerators! They're also nothing compared to the likes of the scientists from the "Ghostbusters" franchise, an absolute behemoth that created an entire merchandise empire that featured toys, costumes, and even Slimer-inspired drinks.

One of the most successful endeavors of the "Ghostbusters" franchise is an animated spin-off called "The Real Ghostbusters." With over 140 episodes, the very first season of the show still maintains a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Released in 1986, "The Real Ghostbusters" proved to be so popular that (per Library Point) it earned itself a prime-time Halloween special, which in the mid 1980s was quite a spectacular accomplishment. However, it seems as if "Ghosbusters" fans may see a return to animated form on the streaming service Netflix.