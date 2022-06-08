The Real Reason Disney Won't Release Strange World Theatrically In France

It appears that Disney is declining to release "Strange World" theatrically in France due to the country's strict rules regarding the window between when films receive theatrical releases and land on streaming services.

According to Variety, the French government created new rules in January and determined that Disney must allow four months to pass after its films' theatrical releases in France before it can release a movie for pay video-on-demand. France now also requires Disney to wait 17 months after a theatrical release to place a new film on a streaming subscription service (i.e. Disney+). France's guidelines also mandate that Disney temporarily pull its releases from its own streaming platforms after five months to allow other French channels an exclusive window to air those films for free.

As a result, "Strange World" will release directly to Disney+ in France instead of hitting movie theaters like it will in the rest of the world this fall. In a statement to Variety, Disney called France's distribution rules "anti-consumer." The company said those rules ignore how viewing behaviors have changed, and also ignores the increased risk of piracy for major films like "Strange World," were Disney to follow France's orders.

France's new rules were put in place in January 2022. According to Variety, its previous guidelines were even more strict and set a 36-month window for SVOD after a film's theatrical release. Netflix was reportedly the only major streamer to sign an agreement with France when the country released its new guidelines (via Variety).

Unless something changes, French Disney fans will have to check out "Strange World" on Disney+, rather than theaters. Disney, Netflix, and other streaming giants have an opportunity to re-negotiate with France starting January 23, 2023.