Disney's Strange World Lives Up To Its Name In First Teaser Trailer

Walt Disney Animation Studios has finally released a teaser trailer for the upcoming "Strange World" feature, and it is mighty strange indeed.

The film premieres November 23 and will be the 61st animated feature released by Disney (via Inside the Magic). While few details about the cast or plot of "Strange World" have been revealed, Don Hall (of "Moana" and "Raya and the Last Dragon" fane) and Qui Nguyen (a writer for "Raya and the Last Dragon" and "The Society") will co-direct. Roy Conli ("Big Hero 6") will produce. IMDb also lists Alan Tudyk ("Encanto," "Resident Alien") as part of the cast and Ian Gooding ("Wreck-it Ralph") and Larry Wu ("Raya and the Last Dragon," "Big Hero 6") as art directors.

In "Strange World," Jake Gyllenhaal will star as Searcher Clade, part of a family of adventurers who venture into a bizarre place of even more bizarre monsters and odysseys. However, those creatures are just a sprinkle in the deluge of oddities that appear in this 90 second trailer.