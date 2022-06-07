The Jurassic World Trilogy Was Almost Titled Very Differently And For A Very Good Reason
The "Jurassic Park" franchise took over Hollywood back in the 1990s, and it's not difficult to see why. The Steven Spielberg-directed 1993 flick introduced moviegoers to cutting-edge CGI, treated them to numerous memorable moments, and offered up strong performances from the likes of Laura Dern and Sam Neill. Sure, the franchise it spawned steadily lost momentum as the 20th century drew to a close, but it didn't end up going the way of the dinosaur. Rather, it took a hiatus before regaining its bearings in the 2010s to return to the silver screen for a brand new era.
Titled "Jurassic World," the next evolution in the "Jurassic Park" saga hit the big screen in 2015. It brought with it a host of new characters — chiefly Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) — and plenty of dinos, and in return, it took in tons of money and received loads of praise. Thus, this resounding success paved the way for two more sequels to grace the cinema in the years that followed, rounding out the trilogy. "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" premiered in 2018, and "Jurassic World Dominion" will arrive on June 10, 2022.
While the "Jurassic World" branding has become recognized the world over since 2015, according to writer and director Colin Trevorrow, he initially had vastly different titles in mind. Here's what they were and why he wanted the films named this way.
Trevorrow planned individual titles to give the movies a standalone feel
In a June 7, 2022, interview with Collider, Colin Trevorrow pulled back the curtain on his creative process behind the "Jurassic World" trilogy. In doing so, he revealed that instead of titling every sequel "Jurassic World" with a different subtitle, he planned entirely new ones instead. "When I first came in, I wanted to change the title each time...I wanted to say it was like 'Jurassic World,' 'Jurassic Earth,' 'Jurassic Kingdom.' I just kept changing it," he explained, pitching his vision for the three movies as standalone events that still built off of one another.
For reasons unknown, this plan didn't ultimately come to fruition. Still, for as much as Colin Trevorrow would've liked to make the "Jurassic World" films feel like separate entities through their titles, even he knows there are limits to how much you can change with a legacy franchise before you begin to overstep with die-hard fans. "I know that I already changed the name of this franchise once. So I probably got to chill on that," he added, and so, the "Jurassic World" series was born in all of its cohesive glory, and Trevorrow is perfectly content with that.
The idea of constantly changing the "Jurassic World" sequel titles certainly does sound intriguing, but at the end of the day, there's nothing wrong with the ones we got.