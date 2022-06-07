The Jurassic World Trilogy Was Almost Titled Very Differently And For A Very Good Reason

The "Jurassic Park" franchise took over Hollywood back in the 1990s, and it's not difficult to see why. The Steven Spielberg-directed 1993 flick introduced moviegoers to cutting-edge CGI, treated them to numerous memorable moments, and offered up strong performances from the likes of Laura Dern and Sam Neill. Sure, the franchise it spawned steadily lost momentum as the 20th century drew to a close, but it didn't end up going the way of the dinosaur. Rather, it took a hiatus before regaining its bearings in the 2010s to return to the silver screen for a brand new era.

Titled "Jurassic World," the next evolution in the "Jurassic Park" saga hit the big screen in 2015. It brought with it a host of new characters — chiefly Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) — and plenty of dinos, and in return, it took in tons of money and received loads of praise. Thus, this resounding success paved the way for two more sequels to grace the cinema in the years that followed, rounding out the trilogy. "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" premiered in 2018, and "Jurassic World Dominion" will arrive on June 10, 2022.

While the "Jurassic World" branding has become recognized the world over since 2015, according to writer and director Colin Trevorrow, he initially had vastly different titles in mind. Here's what they were and why he wanted the films named this way.