Berserk Fans Still Have Something To Look Forward To After Creator's Death

Thankfully, an official statement from "Berserk" publisher Hakusensha announced that the manga series would continue, according to a translation provided by Kotaku. The statement reads, "Before his passing, Kentaro Miura spoke to his close friend Kouji Mori about the stories and episodes he had in mind for 'Berserk.' He also had similar talks with his studio staff and editor. He wondered, would everyone be surprised if I drew something like this? How about a character like this? Would this storyline be interesting? The talks were not meant as his last words, but were a part of his ordinary days as a manga artist."

The statement further explained that the guiding light for the manga series going forward would be the sketches and broad outlines that Miura left behind and that the Studio Gaga team will attempt to recreate his artistic vision. Although the situation may be far from ideal, the artists at Studio Gaga believe that Miura would have wanted "Berserk" to continue, and the publisher plans on releasing a six-chapter volume for the next issue, which will complete the Fantasia Arc/Elf Island Chapter. Following that, the company will start a completely new arc.

Although fans have had to deal with the unfortunate passing of Miura, it seems as if his stories will live on, with Guts continuing his tango with Griffith and the Godhand.