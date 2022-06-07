Stephen King Has Faint Praise For IT Prequel Series

Stephen King is focused on writing prequels to some of his most iconic stories at the moment. However, the writer isn't interested in centering any more tales of terror around Pennywise moving forward. During a recent interview with Bloody-Disgusting's Losers' Club podcast, the author explained that he has no interest in revisiting the evil clown, but he does approve of Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti delving into his backstory with "Welcome to Derry."

According to King, he's accepted that people crave more Pennywise stories — even if he won't be writing them. "I think that when I die I will kind of disappear from the paperback racks. But that f—-ng clown is going to live forever. Well, I don't have a relationship to Pennywise now. Because I have no intention of going back to IT... it's in the hands of people who are doing this," he said.

The author went on to explain that he's intrigued to see what the creators of "Welcome to Derry" up with. "It's an interesting possibility to do that. They talked about a prequel. Which struck me as an okay idea. I'd love to see what Pennywise was up to 27 years before the '50s. Or, I guess it would be the '80s, because they updated the [setting]. So it would be, you know, before World War 2 or something. It'll be interesting to see what will happen with that."