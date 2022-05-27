Stephen King Set To Pen Long-Awaited Sequel To Another Classic Work

Stephen King is a master of horror, having penned countless terror tales that have instilled fear in the hearts of millions of readers all around the world for decades. "The Shining," It," "Salem's Lot," "Pet Sematary," "The Stand," and "Misery" are just a few examples of King stories that horror fans regard as bonafide classics. Their respective movie and TV adaptations are also pretty noteworthy.

Still churning out best-selling books at the age of 75 (per the author's official website), it's clear that King's imagination is still as twisted and vibrant as it's ever been. However, in recent times, the author has been interested in penning sequels to some of his classics, with "Doctor Sleep," a continuation of "The Shining," being the most prominent example.

Furthermore, that trend is set to continue with "Rattlesnakes," an upcoming novella that is bound to pique the interest of the writer's biggest fans. Here's what we know about it so far.