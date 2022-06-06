What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Trailer Goes Where No Vampire Has Gone Before

"What We Do in the Shadows" has long delighted in turning what we mere humans might perceive as the dark underbelly of vampire life and turn it into the stuff of comedy. Take, for instance, the show revealing its undead subjects live in Staten Island in the first season or, more recently, seeing them all embark on a wild weekend in Atlantic City. "What We Do in the Shadow has also made a point of exploring the world of its vampire protagonists, examining all the oddballs, recluses, and supernatural creatures they cross paths with. In the first Season 4 teaser (via YouTube), "What We Do in the Shadows" sees its resident bloodsuckers occupying another unusual microcosm: the nightclub.

In the clip, all four vampires are present and accounted for, plus Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) and The Guide (Kristen Schaal). Nandor (Kayvan Novak) is looking for love (and maybe someone willing to tidy up after him), while Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) happily soak up the flashing neon lights. Also toddling around is the uncanny monstrosity known as Baby Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch).

The teaser picks up in an unusual spot, considering where we left off in Season 3. In the finale episode, Nadja, Nandor, and an unwilling Guillermo go to England, and Laszlo stays in Staten Island to care for Baby Colin. The new teaser indicates that the gang will be back together soon, with an accompanying synopsis clarifying that the New York-based nightclub is Nadja's latest venture. The first two episodes of Season 4 premiere on FX on July 12.