Paramount Entering The Danger Zone With Legal Battle Over Top Gun Rights

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Shosh and Yuval Yonay have filed suit against Paramount Pictures for copyright infringement in California federal court. They are the heirs to Ehud Yonay, who wrote a story titled "Top Guns" for California magazine about a group of pilots working at Naval Air Station Miramar in San Diego in 1983 (the article is archived via fan sites such as Top Gun Bio). Paramount bought the rights to Yonay's story shortly after it was published. Through the efforts of co-writers Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr., the fictional tale of Maverick, Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards), Tom "Iceman" Kazansky (Val Kilmer), and their compatriots' training at the elite flight school known as colloquially as "TOPGUN" was crafted. The Yonay family is looking for an injunction to block the studio's further promotion of "Top Gun: Maverick."

Both of Yonay's heirs claim in their suit that Paramount no longer has the rights to Yonay's story, did not attempt to contact them for an extension on said rights, and knew they did not have permission when they proceeded to develop "Top Gun: Maverick." They state that the copyright for Yonay's work reverted to their control in 2020, years after Paramount purchased the rights for "Top Gun." This falls in line with a loophole in California copyright law which, per The Hollywood Reporter, opens the path for rights holders to reclaim control of their own work decades after signing off on a deal. The Yonays sent a Cease and Desist order to Paramount on May 11, 2022, claiming that the film's script wasn't completed until May 8, 2021.

A representative of Paramount told The Hollywood Reporter, "These claims are without merit, and we will defend ourselves vigorously." The studio also states that the film's script had been in a state of completion before their claim to the property expired in 2020.