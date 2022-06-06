First Glimpses Of Live-Action One Piece Have Fans Cautiously Optimistic

With the release of a behind-the-scenes YouTube clip from the streamer's Netflix Geeked Week, fans are getting their first-ever look at some of the truly spectacular elements being built to bring this all-time favorite manga to life. The clip is hosted by Inaki Godoy, the actor slated to play series' lead Monkey D. Luffy, along with showrunners Steven Maeda and Matt Owens, and takes viewers on-set in South Africa for an up-close inspection of some of the many fantastical pirate vessels of "One Piece."

Commenting on the clip, YouTuber Vailskibum94 isn't optimistic, but still has high hopes saying, "I have low expectations for the overall series because live-action almost never works with these kinds of stories, but DANG the sets looks incredible." Meanwhile, Umer Farooq is more upbeat about the series' prospects, writing, "I can't wait for this Live Action adaptation! It honestly looks very promising!" Fellow YouTube commenter TuxBear, on the other hand, just wants Netflix to avoid interfering with the creative work of the showrunners and cast, writing, "Fingers crossed this goes well I don't want yall to ruin this ... just hope Netflix keeps [their] nose [out of it] and only provides the money."

One thing everyone seems to be impressed by, though, is the hard work of everybody involved in the producer. As Twitter user @HeidiMalagisi1 wrote, "The level of detail is astounding. This makes me so so happy!"