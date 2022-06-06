Fans Can't Get Enough Of This First Look At Jenna Ortega As Wednesday Addams

Coalescing around a recently released teaser for the upcoming Netflix show "Wednesday," several fans shared their opinions after seeing Jenna Ortega don the famous pigtails and dress of the character. The teaser shows Wednesday straightening her collar and tying her hair while Thing perches on her shoulder. The two then do the famous finger-snap from the Addams family theme song. A response on YouTube from user Jasmine Monique said of the teaser, "So excited for this. Jenna Ortega is killing it in every role. Love to see it."

Others took to popular online outlets like Reddit and Twitter to express their opinions, with many on the subreddit r/television extolling high praise for Ortega's Wednesday in a thread about the teaser. Reddtor u/islandsurvivor1 said, "Everything that I've seen Jenna Ortega in I've loved her performance, so I will definitely check it out," while u/tortillakingred agreed, and predicted that Ortega will likely excel in the role. Meanwhile, u/Kevbot1000 added, "From a visual standpoint, the role fits her like a glove."

Over on Twitter, @SamukeloMokoen1 said of the casting decision, "Christina ricci wil always be the OG Wednesday for me ,but I'm excited to see what Jenna Ortega is going to do with the part." Similarly, @thrillhouse tweeted in response to the teaser, "Talk about a perfect casting huh?"

It appears as if fans are already loving Ortega's take on the famous character, and can't wait for the Netflix show to come out.