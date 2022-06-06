Netflix Has Exciting News For All Of Us Are Dead Fans

The zombie subgenre of horror is far from dead.

New series and movies continue finding innovative ways to craft tales of terror from the undead. And one of the most exciting additions to this canon to come out in recent memory was the Netflix original series "All of Us Are Dead."

The first season of the Korean drama series follows a group of high schoolers when a zombie outbreak occurs in the middle of their classes. They'll have to hide out in classrooms, waiting for someone to rescue them with minimal food and water at their disposal. Not all of them make it out alive, but hopefully, the ones that do learn lessons about humanity and themselves along the way, creating a unique hybrid between horror and coming-of-age stories.

The season ends with six group members still alive, but plenty more zombies are out there to cause them trouble. As such, it should come as an utter delight to fans to hear that the show will return for a second season, courtesy of Netflix's Geeked Week.