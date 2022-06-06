Scrubs Fans Just Got The News They've Been Waiting For

Medical dramas are often rife with melodramatic interpersonal relationships and high stakes tension, but Bill Lawrence's "Scrubs" — while also being full of those things — broke ground by taking the always-popular setting of a hospital and turning it into a rambunctious comedy full of inner monologues, snappy comebacks, and daydreams that come to momentary life. As if that wasn't enough, "Scrubs" still gets regularly ranked as one of the most accurate TV medical shows to date (per Insider), and spun its success into numerous Emmy Awards and nominations.

Season 8 of the show is often considered the "true" end of the true series — as it was intended to be — but the series technically continued with the spin-off "Scrubs: Med School," which often is referred to as Season 9. "Med School" is generally considered the worst season of the show, for reasons ranging from it continuing past the show's intended finale to the fact that it de-emphasizes most of the regular cast in favor of newcomers. Season 9's reputation isn't helped by the fact that the Season 8 finale was near-universally beloved, with outlets like Entertainment Weekly praising it as, in their words, "Perfect? Or totally perfect?" while fans online, such as those at Resetera, sing the praises of what they call the "real" finale.

With that said, luckily for fans who are curious about where the show's iconic cast of doctors and nurses might have ended up in the years since, it looks like there's something to hope for on the horizon.