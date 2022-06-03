Bradley Cooper's Maestro Just Cast A Huge Star In A Key Role

Currently, Bradley Cooper and company are currently hard at work on "Maestro," the upcoming biopic about the legendary composer Leonard Bernstein. The project was first announced as a Paramount production back in 2018, and it was acquired by Netflix in 2020. Filming began in May 2022, and the first images from the set show a nearly unrecognizable Cooper as an elderly Bernstein, in makeup provided by stellar makeup artist Kazu Hiro.

Cooper is directing, and the script is co-written by Cooper and Josh Singer, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of "Spotlight." According to Deadline, the film will tell the "complex love story" of Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre, played by Carrie Mulligan. It takes place over 30 years, beginning with a meeting at a cocktail party in 1946, continuing through two engagements, a 25-year marriage, and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexandra Bernstein, and Nina Bernstein Simmons.

Now, just a few weeks into filming, the production has added a major comedian in one of the top roles.