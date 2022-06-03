Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Gets A Release Date
With the long-awaited limited series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" hitting screens, as well as "Ahsoka" on the horizon, it is safe to say that there is no lack of "Star Wars" content for Disney+. And in 2021, the new animated series "The Bad Batch" joined the ranks, much to the delight of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" fans. First introduced in that beloved animated series, the clone crew known as the Bad Batch was a concept floated originally by George Lucas himself.
"[T]he Bad Batch themselves, that was all right from George," executive producer Dave Filoni told Entertainment Weekly. "He wanted to explore this idea that there were clones that were a little bit more unique from one another that were like a special forces unit that had enhanced skills."
After Order 66, the titular batch of clones is surprised to find that all clones have an inhibitor chip that forces them to execute the Jedi. All clones, of course, except for them. Instead, the Bad Batch goes on a journey to evade the Empire and save a young female clone named Omega (Michelle Ang). After a 16-episode first season, fans should be delighted to hear that "The Bad Batch" Season 2 finally has a release date.
Fans can expect the return of The Bad Batch in September
Luckily, fans won't have to wait too long to be reunited with Hunter, Wrecker, Echo, and Tech (all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker). Collider has confirmed that the release date for Season 2 of "The Bad Batch" is now officially September 28, 2022. It has been almost a year since Season 1 of "The Bad Batch" concluded, leaving many storylines open for further exploration.
Order 66 hangs heavily over Clone Force 99, especially after the realization that Crosshair is the only one of their group that is still controlled by his inhibitor chip. After an encounter with a young padawan many may remember from "Rebels," Crosshair desires to move forward with their mission. This leads the team to realize that while many of their inhibitor chips do not work because of their genetic programming, Crosshair is unfortunately the outlier. After a season of chasing down his former team, Crosshair decides, of his own free will, to remain with the Empire.
With the fate of Crosshair open going into Season 2, there are many exciting possibilities. The recent trailer for the new season shows Omega's increasing capability and the Bad Batch's refusal to bend to the will of the Empire (via YouTube). With an appearance from the formidable Emperor, fans can expect high stakes when the series returns this fall.