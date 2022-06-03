Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Gets A Release Date

With the long-awaited limited series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" hitting screens, as well as "Ahsoka" on the horizon, it is safe to say that there is no lack of "Star Wars" content for Disney+. And in 2021, the new animated series "The Bad Batch" joined the ranks, much to the delight of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" fans. First introduced in that beloved animated series, the clone crew known as the Bad Batch was a concept floated originally by George Lucas himself.

"[T]he Bad Batch themselves, that was all right from George," executive producer Dave Filoni told Entertainment Weekly. "He wanted to explore this idea that there were clones that were a little bit more unique from one another that were like a special forces unit that had enhanced skills."

After Order 66, the titular batch of clones is surprised to find that all clones have an inhibitor chip that forces them to execute the Jedi. All clones, of course, except for them. Instead, the Bad Batch goes on a journey to evade the Empire and save a young female clone named Omega (Michelle Ang). After a 16-episode first season, fans should be delighted to hear that "The Bad Batch" Season 2 finally has a release date.