Here's The First Trailer For Maya Rudolph's Apple TV+ Series Loot

Apple TV+ has seen immense growth and success since it debuted in 2019. Some pundits doubted the tech giant's foray into the streaming world (via Forbes), especially after it debuted with a less than stellar slate. Despite a few fumbles, the behemoth of a company has turned its streaming ship around and is on track to rack up over 35 million users by 2026, per The Hollywood Reporter.

After winning best picture at the Oscars with "Coda" — the first for a streaming service — and haunting viewers with "Severance," Apple TV+ is set to leave audiences a bit warmer this summer. The streamer has roped in "Saturday Night Live" alum and "Bridesmaids" star Maya Rudolph for "Loot," an upcoming workplace comedy with a unique twist.

Executive produced by Rudolph, who has been entertaining audiences since the late '90s, "Loot" was created by two television veterans. "30 Rock" alum Matt Hubbard, who previously worked with Rudolph on "Forever," is writing with Alan Yang, one of the creatives behind "Master of None." Both Hubbard and Yang executive produce, alongside "Russian Doll" star Natasha Lyonne's Animal Pictures.

With "Loot" set to arrive in late June, Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for Rudolph's latest adventure, which will definitely have us laughing and probably ugly crying by the time it wraps up.