Stranger Things Fans Will Get More Answers About A Major Character's Sexuality In Part 2 According To The Duffer Bros.

Netflix has been famous (or infamous, depending on how you look at it) for dropping new seasons of its original shows in one big, bingeable chunk. However, the streamer has split the most recent season of "Stranger Things" into two parts, with the first seven episodes having dropped on May 27 and the final two planned to be released on July 1.

No matter how you feel about the concept of a two-part season, this is keeping the discussion around the massively popular series active. Some people enjoy having the season be more spaced out, while others are annoyed, with even Stephen King commenting that the new release schedule is "kind of lame."

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer are taking advantage of this five-week break by teasing that Volume 2 will answer many of the questions fans have been asking, including whether there will be more LGBTQ+ representation within the series.