Stephen King Has The Same Stranger Things 4 Complaint As The Rest Of Us

It's been three long years since fans last saw some "Stranger Things," but the show's highly anticipated fourth season is finally here for all to enjoy. The show hasn't skipped a beat since viewers had last seen it, picking up with the same level of horror and intrigue that's gone on to define the series. As such, it perhaps should come as no surprise to hear that one of the series' most ardent fans is the king of horror himself — Stephen King.

Indeed, the show owes a debt to King and his impressive bibliography of work, especially when it comes to Season 4. The series has always maintained strong roots to King's work, especially seeing how the series is set in a sleepy, small town, which has often been the setting of King's stories. And in the most recent season, there's a clear homage to King's "Carrie" when Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has chocolate shake thrown all over her, with parallels to the pig blood scene in "Carrie."

While King seems to love the series, he does have one complaint that appears to be shared by other fans.