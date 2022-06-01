Stephen King Has The Same Stranger Things 4 Complaint As The Rest Of Us
It's been three long years since fans last saw some "Stranger Things," but the show's highly anticipated fourth season is finally here for all to enjoy. The show hasn't skipped a beat since viewers had last seen it, picking up with the same level of horror and intrigue that's gone on to define the series. As such, it perhaps should come as no surprise to hear that one of the series' most ardent fans is the king of horror himself — Stephen King.
Indeed, the show owes a debt to King and his impressive bibliography of work, especially when it comes to Season 4. The series has always maintained strong roots to King's work, especially seeing how the series is set in a sleepy, small town, which has often been the setting of King's stories. And in the most recent season, there's a clear homage to King's "Carrie" when Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has chocolate shake thrown all over her, with parallels to the pig blood scene in "Carrie."
While King seems to love the series, he does have one complaint that appears to be shared by other fans.
Stephen King doesn't like how Season 4's divided into two volumes
Like so many other fans have done, Stephen King has taken to social media to voice his opinion on the most recent "Stranger Things" season. While he seems primarily smitten with the latest batch of episodes, he does have one point he'd like to make: "The new season of STRANGER THINGS is really cool–as good or better than the previous three. There's even a CARRIE riff. Is it the whole season or is it another one of those that's broken into 2 parts? IMHO that's kind of lame."
"Stranger Things" Season 4 has indeed been split into two volumes. The first collection came out on May 27, while the second part is slated to release on July 1. The second volume will only consist of the final two episodes, the last of which will clock in roughly at a staggering 2 hours and 30 minutes.
On Twitter, plenty of other people have voiced their frustration with having to wait for more "Stranger Things," such as @breonahumphrey writing, "Whoever decided to split season 4 of Stranger Things into 2 parts needs to be put in jail immediately...IMMEDIATELY!" Patience is a virtue, and all of us, including masters of horror, will just have to wait another month until we know what happens between the kids from Hawkins and Vecna.