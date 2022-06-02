The Devastating Death Of Alien And E.T. Mechanical Effects Expert Isidoro Raponi

Isidoro Raponi, a Hollywood mechanical effects legend, has died at the age of 76. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Raponi — who is known for working on films such as 1982's "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" and 1979's "Alien" — died on Friday, May 25, at a Los Angeles rehabilitation facility due to congestive heart failure.

According to THR, Raponi was born on June 30, 1945, in Frosinone, Italy. At the age of 18, he got his start in mechanical and special effects when he began an apprenticeship with effects creator Carlo Rambaldi, who would later win two Oscars for his work on "Alien" and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." After 15 years of collaborating with Rambaldi on Italian films, Raponi moved to Los Angeles to work on the 1976 remake of "King Kong," which ended up earning him a special achievement award at the Oscars. Raponi continued collaborating with Rambaldi throughout his career, even after leaving Italy.

Raponi is survived by Nina, his wife of 40 years, and his daughter Tiziana. His son, Daniel, died in 2007.