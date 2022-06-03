Greg Ayres Makes His Grand Return To Anime Boston

What are your thoughts on the Crunchyroll-Funimation merger, and what you think that means for the industry?

That is the way all media is moving now. I also work for Sentai Filmworks, and they were recently acquired by AMC. I worked for so many ... and the "Walking Dead" people, but that is the way all big media is going right now.

You can always look at it one of two ways. You can always look at it as being owned by an overlord, or, "I now work for people that have much deeper pockets." I'm trying to look at it from the much deeper pockets aspect, because along with Sony comes a much greater reach in Japan — because Crunchyroll, Funimation, technically that's all owned by Sony.

When it comes to licensing and wanting to be able to get better licensing, I want a Japanese company that has dealings with and existing relations with Japanese companies because it's better for licensing. If being in cahoots with two big companies means we get better licensing, so be it. Again, [there are] bad things that come with mergers and blah, blah, blah ... I just work here. I don't control, like, "Oh, the studios are this or that." But as a fan, [and] also as a guy that used to think, "How many years will it be till I see this license show up in the States?" — the bigger the companies, the quicker that happens.

As a fan, that means more anime. That means different options. When I first started working, there was no streaming, and now you can watch anime 24 hours a day, provided you have a decent internet connection — legally — and sometimes things that have just come out in Japan. I think bigger business is better, [and] with that comes a lot of slings and arrows. That's part of growing up or working in an industry. Again, I don't have any control over it, so I might as well look at the positive sides of it.

I've seen good things coming of licensing from both mergers, both from AMC and from the Crunchyroll-Funimation-Sony one. I just recorded [in person] for the first time at the Crunchyroll studios. It's gorgeous. It's a beautiful studio, really cool campus, very weeby and nerdy. I loved it. It didn't feel like I was going to a bank to record. It felt like I was going to a nerdy clubhouse to record. I'm going to see a lot of positives so far. Good question.