The Ending Of The Boys Season 3 Episode 3 Explained

After the death of Becca (Shantel VanSanten), Butcher has been keeping an eye on her son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), who is living in a safe house with Mallory in order to protect him from Homelander. Since the end of Season 2, Ryan and Butcher have developed a sweet, family-like bond ... or as close to one as Butcher is capable of. Butcher does his best to look after Ryan, even giving up alcohol and leading a more sanitized operation under Hughie's direction. However, Butcher can't help himself when Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) offers him the chance to level the playing field with a version of Compound V that gives the user powers for 24 hours.

It's at this point that Butcher starts to lose grip of his moral compass. Seduced by the power Compound V gives him, he recoils when Ryan uses his own superhuman senses to point out that something's wrong. The discovery that Mallory's been withholding intel about Soldier Boy is the final nail in the coffin. Overwhelmed by grief and his desperation to kill Homelander, Butcher lashes out and Ryan suffers the consequences. Butcher tells the boy he can never see him again and blames Ryan for Becca's death.

It's a gut-wrenching moment for both characters, who've had so much stolen from them. Heartbroken, Ryan narrowly avoids unleashing his laser vision on the group. At the end of the day, Butcher just wants to protect Ryan, but the boy is left more isolated than ever before.