Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Is Coming To Disney+ Sooner Than You Think

The announcement comes courtesy of a YouTube video featuring Benedict Cumberbatch, America Chavez, Elizabeth Olsen, and Benedict Wong, touting the success of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and highlighting the movie's many twists, turns, and mind-blowing action scenes. Finally, Wanda herself, Elizabeth Olsen, announces that the movie will hit Disney+ on June 22.

That means in only a few weeks, you'll soon be able to pore over the full flick for clues, details, and visual splendors to your heart's content ... not to mention, you'll be able to watch the Scarlet Witch's horrifying encounter with the Illuminati over and over again, if you dare. The video also serves as a thank you to fans for their support of the film, which according to Box Office Mojo has earned over $870 million worldwide so far.

Disney press materials indicate that the film's streaming premiere will be exclusive to Disney+, which makes sense, given that Disney's platform is the home of the MCU at large. But if you've been anticipating the streaming debut of the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, chances are good that you are already a Disney+ subscriber in good standing, so you only have a little bit longer to wait until it arrives on your home television.