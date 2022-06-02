Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Is Coming To Disney+ Sooner Than You Think
The theatrical run of the Sam Raimi-directed horror superhero film "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" hasn't ended yet, but fans can already look forward to the streaming debut of the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster on Disney+.
As it turns out, if you've been anxious for the chance to enjoy the multiverse-hopping adventures of Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), and Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) — not to mention, the tragic story arc of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) – in your home, the wait will be much shorter than expected. Disney has made an announcement regarding its impending arrival, and they've gone above and beyond just a single social media post in order to announce it. In fact, Disney brought in four stars of the film -– that's the aforementioned Cumberbatch, Gomez, Olsen, and Wong — to drop the surprise news on exactly when Disney+ will open its gates to the various wonders, horrors, and hellscapes of the Marvel multiverse.
Sam Raimi's superhero horror hits Disney+ later this month
The announcement comes courtesy of a YouTube video featuring Benedict Cumberbatch, America Chavez, Elizabeth Olsen, and Benedict Wong, touting the success of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and highlighting the movie's many twists, turns, and mind-blowing action scenes. Finally, Wanda herself, Elizabeth Olsen, announces that the movie will hit Disney+ on June 22.
That means in only a few weeks, you'll soon be able to pore over the full flick for clues, details, and visual splendors to your heart's content ... not to mention, you'll be able to watch the Scarlet Witch's horrifying encounter with the Illuminati over and over again, if you dare. The video also serves as a thank you to fans for their support of the film, which according to Box Office Mojo has earned over $870 million worldwide so far.
Disney press materials indicate that the film's streaming premiere will be exclusive to Disney+, which makes sense, given that Disney's platform is the home of the MCU at large. But if you've been anticipating the streaming debut of the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, chances are good that you are already a Disney+ subscriber in good standing, so you only have a little bit longer to wait until it arrives on your home television.