Gia Sandhu Talks Playing Spock's Love Interest In Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Exclusive Interview

What's it like working alongside Ethan Peck?

Ethan is an extraordinarily talented actor — as the world is getting to see — and beyond that, he's one of the kindest ... He's funny and he's really smart, and he's a great leader on sets. If you have to spend 16 hours a day doing something, doing it with him is great. We always have a great time together, and he was so generous with me in terms of letting me into his process and how he thinks about Spock and what his influences are. He gave me a lot to work with, and I absolutely adore him. I love working with him.

How do you think Ethan Peck's version of Spock compares or differs from Leonard Nimoy's or Zachary Quinto's versions of Spock?

I know that Leonard Nimoy's Spock certainly is a big influence for Ethan. We can even hear it in Ethan's speech when he speaks as Spock. He's got a bit of that Boston accent that comes up a little bit as well. There's a big Leonard Nimoy influence there, but he's also done a great job of balancing, making it his own. Ultimately, we're going back in time, whatever time is in this world. We're in a different period, so he gets to bring a lot of his creativity and his imagination into creating who this younger person is.

In the show, Vulcans are known for not showing a ton of emotion, but in the pilot, we see a bit more of the amorous side of T'Pring and Spock. What was it like balancing the logical side of this alien species with something that inherently requires some more emotion?

People who are fans of the show, who are invested in "Star Trek," are probably going to find this to be a bit surprising because we haven't really ever seen what happens behind closed doors for a young Vulcan couple. There's this new territory that we're navigating, and we get to see who they are. We get to see their sexuality. We get to see their affection for each other. What does intimacy look like between two Vulcans? And then we also get to see what they're like when there's an audience present, so we get to see the contrast between the private life and the public life for both of these people.