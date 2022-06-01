This Is Why Peacock Is Adding A Content Warning To The Queer As Folk Revival

The following article includes discussions of gun violence.

The groundbreaking drama Queer as Folk will soon receive a revival courtesy of Peacock. The upcoming season, which is slated to premiere on the streaming platform on June 9, will follow a group of people in the LGBTQ+ community who seek to rebuild what they had in the aftermath of a shooting at a nightclub in New Orleans. The show's creator, Stephen Dunn, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about drawing inspiration from the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida for the season, stating, "I wanted to re-envision it through the lens of what happened post-Pulse ... Our show is completely fictional, but the trajectory of our story is inspired by the realities of what that was like — not just that night, but the aftermath and the way that the community of Orlando rebuilt in the wake of that tragedy."

Sadly, the nation has once again been rocked by another tragic shooting, this time at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. As such, Peacock has opted to showcase the following message when the entire season premieres: "'Queer as Folk' is a fictional series about the vibrant LGBTQ community in New Orleans rebuilding after a devastating tragedy. Some viewers may find elements of the first episode distressing as it depicts the aftermath of a shooting. Our hearts go out to all of those affected by these senseless tragedies." As the country continues to reel from the deaths of 19 students and two teachers, "Queer as Folk" is just the latest example of fiction hitting a little too close to reality.