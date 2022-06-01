Elizabeth Mitchell Reflects On Working With Mariska Hargitay On Law & Order: SVU - Exclusive

As Dr. Juliet Burke on the cult-hit series "Lost," Elizabeth Mitchell became a scene-stealing star — and her onscreen prowess hasn't stopped there. In fact, Mitchell has once again stolen the show on Season 1 of CBS' "FBI: International" as Angela Cassidy, the estranged mother of Scott Forrester, FBI special agent and head of the Fly Team, played by Luke Kleintank ("Bones," "Pretty Little Liars").

In between those two gigs, Mitchell has appeared on numerous high-profile series, from the "V" reboot to "Once Upon a Time." But one of the more interesting aspects of her career has been the fact that she played two different characters on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" — eight years apart. One character, murderer Andrea Brown, came before "Lost" in 2003, and the other, the victimized June Frye, came after in 2011.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Mitchell recalled appearing on "SVU," especially what it was like to work with "SVU" star Mariska Hargitay. Here's what she had to say.