Bob's Burgers' Loren Bouchard Explains Why 2D Animation Is Still The Best - Exclusive

When it comes to 2D animation, whether done through traditional hand-drawn methods or with computers, it remains omnipresent in television and is still fairly common in international features. Yet the major Hollywood studios treat the medium as essentially a dead art form. The success of Pixar and DreamWorks' 3D CGI features in the early 2000s, combined with a string of expensive hand-drawn flops, established 3D computer animation as the go-to for pretty much all American theatrical animation for the past two decades.

Most of the exceptions to this rule ("The Simpsons Movie," the first two "SpongeBob SquarePants" movies) have been adaptations of hand-drawn TV shows. "The Bob's Burgers Movie," which happens to be the first 2D animated film released theatrically by Disney since 2011's "Winnie the Pooh," fits this pattern as well. The film's creative term, however, has hopes that its potential success can open doors for more traditional animation to be seen in theaters in the future.

Looper had the chance to speak with Loren Bouchard (the film's co-writer, co-producer, and co-director), as well as Nora Smith (the film's co-writer and co-producer) and Bernard Derriman (the film's co-director) about "The Bob's Burgers Movie" and what it is that they love most about 2D animation.