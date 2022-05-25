How Loren Bouchard, Bernard Derriman, And Nora Smith Brought Bob's Burgers To The Big Screen - Exclusive Interview

I had no idea going into the movie that it was going to be a murder mystery. How would you decide on that as the focus?

Nora Smith: As soon as we knew that we were allowed to make a movie, we are like, "Can we make it a murder mystery?" Because it's a genre that we all really like a lot, and also, it's something that we couldn't really do on the TV show because it didn't quite feel right. On a big screen, you felt like we could make it work. That was something we got excited about pretty early on, and seeing how we could make that fit that genre into a "Bob's"-esque thing.

Loren Bouchard: Yeah, we went genre shopping. We took a little from murder mystery. We took a little from musical. We took a little from action adventure. It was really fun to go and pick out a couple outfits, so to speak, and try them on. That one felt like a fit from the very beginning.

Were there any particular mystery films or stories you looked to for inspiration?

Bouchard: Hmm. That's a good question. We looked at all of them at one point or another, and then, at a certain point, we also had to throw them away. One part of what genre shopping gets you is that you can jump out of it too, and we knew we had to tell, first and foremost, we had to tell an emotional story for each one of those characters. They couldn't — it couldn't be Louise solves a mystery and has a journey of her own [and] everyone else is a supporting player. It had to be: Each character will face their worst fear and come out better for it on the other side.

In some ways, we would've been too locked in if we had sleepovers and we all watched mysteries together, ate popcorn. We would've gotten too high bound by the conventions of the genre. That's a very rigid genre, when you're doing it straight up. We sampled the little parts that we knew we needed, a couple red herrings and things like that, but we wanted to also leave room for the characters.