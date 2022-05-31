Daniela Melchior Shares A Look At Her Fast X Character
As the title suggests, "Fast X" is the 10th film in the mainline "Fast & Furious" saga, and the 11th overall when taking into account the spin-off adventure "Hobbs & Shaw." Blending a fondness for automobiles of impeccable quality and the meaning of family, the "Fast & Furious" franchise looks to continue the outrageous missions, while also adding a bunch of fresh faces to this brand new movie. Set to release on May 19, 2023, "Fast X" will star Vin Diesel, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Momoa, and Daniela Melchior, among many others.
While "Fast X" will see plenty of returning faces, Melchior is one of the new additions to the franchise. Probably best known for her role as Ratcatcher II in the James Gunn film "The Suicide Squad," Melchior is no stranger to bombastic franchises. According to The Numbers, the "Fast" series has so far pulled in a staggering $6.6 billion globally, which helps illuminate the sheer popularity of the films. The character Melchior will play is still unknown at this point, but it looks like she's recently taken to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes image of this upcoming role.
Melchior's Instagram photo shows off her character's outfit and tattoos
Posting on Instagram, Daniela Melchior showed off two pictures of this future character, and the pictures themselves have a lot to unpack. Looking closely at the images, one can see that they are fixed to boxes that appear to have several items within, which probably make up Melchior's costume and makeup. The pictures themselves feature a body shot, a close-up of the left arm, and several other closeups highlighting a couple of tattoos. Wearing a simple black tank top, acid-washed jeans, and a belt, Melchior's character definitely looks like she belongs in "Fast X." Besides her general outfit, the close-up of her arm also features a tattoo of rosary beads, which may allude to the character's spirituality, interest in religion, or personal history.
This is not the first time Melchior has posted an image inspired by the "Fast" saga. Previously, she has shared an image of her character and Vin Diesel's in an embrace along with the caption, "Proud to be Family. Proud to be part of this incredible project that it's not just a movie. It's an experience, it's legacy. Thank you @vindiesel for making me feel at home, on and off set. Now... fas-ten your seat belts and expect the unexpected." With these comments in mind, it seems as if Melchior is enjoying her time on set, and promises yet another riveting chapter in the tale of family and cars.