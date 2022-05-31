Daniela Melchior Shares A Look At Her Fast X Character

Posting on Instagram, Daniela Melchior showed off two pictures of this future character, and the pictures themselves have a lot to unpack. Looking closely at the images, one can see that they are fixed to boxes that appear to have several items within, which probably make up Melchior's costume and makeup. The pictures themselves feature a body shot, a close-up of the left arm, and several other closeups highlighting a couple of tattoos. Wearing a simple black tank top, acid-washed jeans, and a belt, Melchior's character definitely looks like she belongs in "Fast X." Besides her general outfit, the close-up of her arm also features a tattoo of rosary beads, which may allude to the character's spirituality, interest in religion, or personal history.

This is not the first time Melchior has posted an image inspired by the "Fast" saga. Previously, she has shared an image of her character and Vin Diesel's in an embrace along with the caption, "Proud to be Family. Proud to be part of this incredible project that it's not just a movie. It's an experience, it's legacy. Thank you @vindiesel for making me feel at home, on and off set. Now... fas-ten your seat belts and expect the unexpected." With these comments in mind, it seems as if Melchior is enjoying her time on set, and promises yet another riveting chapter in the tale of family and cars.