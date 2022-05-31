Tom Pelphrey On Why Filming Outer Range Was A 'Really Cool Challenge' – Exclusive

For Tom Pelphrey, the dark challenges he faced with his "Outer Range" character are what made the role interesting for him. "With Perry, what was intimidating and challenging to me was that we meet this character in crisis, so the stasis of Perry is crisis," said Pelphrey. "The first frame we see him, his wife has been missing for nine months ... We meet this man close to broken."

Things quickly go from bad to worse in the first episode of "Outer Range," when Perry gets drunk and beats the son of a competing rancher to death.

"Total crisis," said Pelphrey. "He's completely ruined his life, and possibly completely ruined his daughter's life ... The challenge for me is, when I first read these things, I try and read them as objectively as possible before I let myself put the blinders on and only think about the character. At first, when I'm reading it, I'm like, 'Man, that's a lot. That's a lot to ask the audience to go on a ride with while holding them at arm's length.' If a character is too much too soon, it can be repellent."

He continued, "I thought it was a very unique way to introduce a character. I thought it was a really cool challenge as an actor because ... the pain that he's in is the catalyst for the rest of the show."

In "Outer Range," there are two competing storylines that make up the series — Royal finding the mystery hole and Perry killing Trevor. But despite the sadness, anger, and violence that surrounds his character, Pelphrey finds the role to be very alluring.

"It was a very beautiful script to work on because you're like, 'How do we bring in the colors and put them in the right places where we get to maybe see this man as he was nine months and one day ago, so that he's not just this broken thing?'" he said. "He is that, but he is also a dad, a son. He was another guy that we never got to see. Usually, we get to see that guy and then something happens and we see the effect of it and we go on that journey as an audience. 'Outer Range' comes in with Perry and says, 'Here's this broken man' ... That was the challenge for me, and it was exciting."

All eight episodes of "Outer Range" are now available on Prime Video.