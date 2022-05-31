The First Trailer For Disney's Live-Action Pinocchio Is Here

Disney's recent trend of remaking its animated classics as live-action features has been interesting. While some of the movies didn't blow fans and critics away, there's no denying that a few of them updated the source material in compelling ways. "Cruella," for example, turned the titular longstanding villain into an antihero, marking a radical departure from her dark days as a cutthroat capitalist who tried to slaughter 101 dalmatians. "Mulan," meanwhile, removed the musical elements of the original in favor of a full-blown Wuxia-inspired action epic. Granted, some of these remakes have been carbon copies of their predecessors, but their technical achievements are still pretty noteworthy.

With that in mind, Robert Zemeckis' "Pinocchio" is the latest Disney animated classic to receive a glossy live-action makeover. It's been over 80 years since the original animated film came along and pushed its medium forward, all the while telling an iconic story about a marionette's quest to become a real boy. Plot details about the new adaptation are being kept under wraps for the time being, but the trailer does reveal some interesting details about the film.