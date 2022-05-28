The Handmaid's Tale Is Losing A Major Character In Season 5

As reported by Variety on Friday, May 27, Alexis Bledel revealed she will not return to "The Handmaid's Tale" for Season 5, leaving the fate of her character — Emily, also known as Ofglen — in question. She issued a statement that read, in part, "After much thought, I felt I had to step away from 'The Handmaid's Tale' at this time." In 2019, Bledel won an Emmy for her performance on the show. Best known for playing Rory Gilmore on "The Gilmore Girls" for eight seasons, she offered no other explanation for her exit.

On "The Handmaid's Tale," Emily is a former college professor with a Ph.D. who, at first, seems submissive and stoic. She is eventually revealed to be a member of Mayday, the secret resistance group. Her last appearance on the show shows her aiding June in her attack on Gilead and Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) and helping Moira (Samira Wiley) comfort and re-home the children who are freed during the revolt. Along with her son, Simon, Emily escapes to Canada.

Fans on social media responded to the news of her departure with disappointment, but also support for the actress. The account Handmaid's Fans tweeted, "We love you always and admire you for your bravery, Emily! Thank you to Alexis Bledel for bringing this character to life and playing this role so perfectly throughout the years. I will cherish this character forever!"