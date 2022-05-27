Fans Of The Good Fight Just Got The News They've Been Dreading
Politics these days is its own circus, but make a show about the legal and behind-the-curtain aspects of it, and you get a television series that has an incredibly impressive 95% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. "The Good Fight" itself is a spin-off show of "The Good Wife," and it stars Christine Baranski, Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Gary Cole, Audra McDonald, and Michael Boatman (via IMDb). "The Good Wife" primarily follows Diane Lockhart (Baranski), a lawyer and Democrat who balances her personal beliefs with her professional duties. She is often joined by Maia Rindell (Leslie) and Liz Reddick (McDonald), and the trio often drive the story of "The Good Fight" forward.
Often making social commentary and inspired by real life events, "The Good Wife" does not shy away from expressing its opinion. Plots in "The Good Wife" deal with the rise of alt-right politics, police aggression, immigration, the ravages of COVID, and the increasing spread of propaganda. Currently in Season 5, some of the active plots in the show are about racism, challenges to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, and the fallout following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Despite glowing reviews and a well-spring of topical events to draw from, it seems as if fans may need to brace for an unfortunate truth.
The sixth season of The Good Fight will be its last
Although there has already been confirmation that there will be a sixth season of "The Good Fight," it seems as if that will be the last. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Michelle and Robert King — the husband and wife duo who created the show — said that Season 6 feels like a natural ending to the beloved series, and that they fear continuing the show would cause repetition. Issuing a joint statement, the showrunning partners said, "We've loved fighting 'The Good Fight' these last six seasons. To be able to tell stories about an upside-down world in real time has been a gift. And to have worked with these talented, brilliant, generous actors, writers and crew has been a blessing. Our hope-slash-scheme is to find ways to work with all of them again in the future."
In that same article, CBS Studio President David Stapf thanked the Kings for their efforts on the show, and added, "We are so excited to see what this company has in store for the final season; I have no doubt that it will be memorable." According to Deadline, the sixth and final season of "The Good Fight" is slated to start on September 8, 2022, and will focus on Roe v. Wade, voting rights, echoes of the Cold War, and growing thoughts of a civil war. With these kinds of plots set to form the basis of the end of "The Good Fight," it seems like fans will be in for a wild ride that hopefully ends the vaunted series on a high note.