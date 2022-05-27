Fans Of The Good Fight Just Got The News They've Been Dreading

Although there has already been confirmation that there will be a sixth season of "The Good Fight," it seems as if that will be the last. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Michelle and Robert King — the husband and wife duo who created the show — said that Season 6 feels like a natural ending to the beloved series, and that they fear continuing the show would cause repetition. Issuing a joint statement, the showrunning partners said, "We've loved fighting 'The Good Fight' these last six seasons. To be able to tell stories about an upside-down world in real time has been a gift. And to have worked with these talented, brilliant, generous actors, writers and crew has been a blessing. Our hope-slash-scheme is to find ways to work with all of them again in the future."

In that same article, CBS Studio President David Stapf thanked the Kings for their efforts on the show, and added, "We are so excited to see what this company has in store for the final season; I have no doubt that it will be memorable." According to Deadline, the sixth and final season of "The Good Fight" is slated to start on September 8, 2022, and will focus on Roe v. Wade, voting rights, echoes of the Cold War, and growing thoughts of a civil war. With these kinds of plots set to form the basis of the end of "The Good Fight," it seems like fans will be in for a wild ride that hopefully ends the vaunted series on a high note.