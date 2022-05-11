Law & Order Fans Just Got A Double Dose Of Good News

NBC made an interesting move when it brought back "Law & Order" in September 2021, over a decade after the same network canceled the long-running police procedural (via TV Line). NBC originally canceled the original "Law & Order" series in May 2010 as its 20th season wrapped, replacing the series with a spin-off called "Law & Order: Los Angeles" (via The New York Times). The West Coast-based replacement lasted only one season, and while other cable networks like AMC reportedly considered picking up the original "Law & Order" series after its cancellation, nothing came of those talks, resulting in 10 years without the original Wolf Entertainment show (via Vulture).

While "Law & Order" was off the air for a decade, its spinoff "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" picked up the slack. "SVU" eventually surpassed the original show — and every other TV show ever — as television's longest-running primetime live-action series in 2019 (via The AV Club). The 21st season of "Law and Order" brought the series to second place on that list in terms of seasons aired, though its episode total still stands behind "Gunsmoke" (via PopSugar).

"Law & Order" may still yet have a chance to surpass "Gunsmoke" and catch up to its own spinoff, given the most recent news concerning the future of the franchise.