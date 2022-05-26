Jimmy Kimmel's Monologue Cut Off By Dallas Broadcaster

According to local reports, ABC affiliate WFAA cut away from its "Jimmy Kimmel Live" feed right as he was beginning to discuss gun reform and urging Texas politicians to act following the Uvalde shooting (via Fort Worth Star-Telegram). Commercials were instead shown — including a WFAA/Channel 8 news spot — before the feed was eventually brought back on the air at the end of Kimmel's monologue.

"Once again we grieve for the little boys and girls," said the distraught late-night host, with tears in his eyes. "While our leaders on the right, the Americans in Congress and at FOX News and these other outlets warn us not to politicize this. They immediately criticize our president for even speaking about doing something to stop it. Because they don't want to speak about it because they know what they've done and they know what they haven't done. And they know it's indefensible, so they'd rather sweep this under the rug."

Taking aim at Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, as well as Gov. Greg Abbott, Kimmel added, "Our cowardly leaders just aren't listening to us. They're listening to the NRA, they're listening to those people who write them checks that keep them in power. Because that's how politics works."

According to a WFAA statement on its website, the station did not mean to cut away from Kimmel's monologue but was instead impacted by a technical error that caused the first commercial break to air earlier than expected, consequently interrupting the late-night host. WFAA added that this same issue also affected two other commercial breaks, wrapping up its statement by apologizing for the mix-up. Kimmel has since responded to the statement, saying he believes the mistake was unintentional.