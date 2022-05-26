Fan Reactions To Indiana Jones 5 Announcement Are Strikingly Divided

The next installment in the "Indiana Jones" film series, "Indiana Jones 5," is finally making headway after years of being in the works and now, at last, has a release date. As reported by Deadline, the film's star, Harrison Ford, attended the Lucasfilm panel on Thursday to announce the release date for "Indiana Jones 5" — the upcoming installment in the franchise will be released on June 30, 2023. Ford also noted that the film is almost finished after filming began in June of 2021 (via Movieweb).

"Indiana Jones 5" is directed by James Mangold ("Walk the Line," "Logan"), making it the first "Indiana Jones" film to not be directed by Steven Spielberg. Spielberg is, however, acting as producer on the film. It is also the first film in the franchise to not come from a story by George Lucas; the script was written by Mangold, Jez Butterworth, and John-Henry Butterworth. Alongside Ford, the cast includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, and Antonio Banderas, amongst others in currently undisclosed roles.

Along with the announcement of a premiere date, a first look photo of Ford reprising his role as Indiana Jones was released via the Twitter account for the "Indiana Jones" series. The photo shows a silhouette of Ford as Indiana Jones crossing a bridge, with just a bit of light peeking out from above him.

Fan reactions to the news and the photo have proved to be quite divided. Here's what some fans have to say about the first glimpse of the new film.