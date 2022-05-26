True Detective Season 4 Has Found The Perfect Lead

Jodie Foster is no stranger to mysteries, having starred in the likes of "The Silence of the Lambs," "Flightplan," and "Panic Room" in the past. It makes her an engaging and exciting choice to be one of the leads of the next season of "True Detective."

Variety reports that Foster will play Detective Liz Danvers, who partners up with Detective Evangeline Navarro (yet to be cast) as they investigate the disappearance of six men in Ennis, Alaska. Those missing worked at the Tsalal Arctic Research Station, and the two detectives will have to confront not only the darkness within themselves but also haunted truths within the icy, barren landscape.

As if Jodie Foster's immense talent in front of the camera wasn't enough (she's won two Academy Awards), the next season will also be produced by Barry Jenkins and written by Issa López. Jodie Foster will also join the show as an executive producer. Expect more details on "True Detective" Season 4 to come out in the near future.