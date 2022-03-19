True Detective Fans Just Got The Update They've Been Waiting For
Not many recent TV dramas have made the same kind of impact when they premiered that "True Detective" did. Debuting in January 2014, the HBO crime series received widespread acclaim throughout the entirety of its Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson-led first season, with viewers becoming increasingly interested in the season's central mystery over the course of its 10 episodes. On Rotten Tomatoes, the season still holds an impressive 87% Tomatometer score.
Unfortunately, the show's reputation diminished a bit with its lackluster second season, which counted talented actors like Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, Vince Vaughn, and Kelly Reilly among its stars. The season was considered a step down for the HBO series and wasn't received nearly as well as its first. "True Detective" Season 3, meanwhile, premiered nearly four years after the show's sophomore season and was considered a return-to-form for the moody crime drama. However, in the years since its Mahershala Ali-led third season aired, there have been very few updates about the show's possible future on HBO.
That said, following creator Nic Pizzolatto's decision to leave HBO for FX, word began to circulate online last year that HBO was considering bringing "True Detective" back (via Deadline) for another season — one that wouldn't be written by Pizzolatto. Now, it looks as though HBO may be closer than it's ever been to moving forward with a fourth season of "True Detective," thanks to the involvement of two key Hollywood creatives.
True Detective Season 4 is in the works at HBO
According to a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter, HBO is currently in the midst of actively developing a fourth season of "True Detective." The outlet reports that HBO has hired "Tigers Are Not Afraid" writer-director Issa López to write a script for a possible season of television known as "True Detective: Night Country." THR additionally notes that, should HBO decide to move forward with the project and produce a full season based on her script, it'd be López who would direct the first episode of "Night Country."
In case that wasn't exciting enough, it's also said that "Moonlight" and "Underground Railroad" filmmaker Barry Jenkins has signed on to executive produce "Night Country." As of now though, it's unclear if Jenkins would be expected to direct any episodes of the "True Detective" season or not. Of course, all of that will depend on whether HBO even decides to move forward with "Night Country" beyond its current, initial development stage.
THR also reports that Nic Pizzolatto will likely receive an executive producer credit on "Night Country" because of his work as the show's original creator. However, he is not expected to be involved with the season in any real capacity, especially in the wake of his 2020 departure from HBO. But regardless of who ultimately ends up comprising the creative team behind "Night Country," this update should come as exciting news to "True Detective" fans everywhere. The acclaimed crime series, which hasn't aired a new episode in over three years, is finally closer than it's ever been before to making a comeback.