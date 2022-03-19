True Detective Fans Just Got The Update They've Been Waiting For

Not many recent TV dramas have made the same kind of impact when they premiered that "True Detective" did. Debuting in January 2014, the HBO crime series received widespread acclaim throughout the entirety of its Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson-led first season, with viewers becoming increasingly interested in the season's central mystery over the course of its 10 episodes. On Rotten Tomatoes, the season still holds an impressive 87% Tomatometer score.

Unfortunately, the show's reputation diminished a bit with its lackluster second season, which counted talented actors like Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, Vince Vaughn, and Kelly Reilly among its stars. The season was considered a step down for the HBO series and wasn't received nearly as well as its first. "True Detective" Season 3, meanwhile, premiered nearly four years after the show's sophomore season and was considered a return-to-form for the moody crime drama. However, in the years since its Mahershala Ali-led third season aired, there have been very few updates about the show's possible future on HBO.

That said, following creator Nic Pizzolatto's decision to leave HBO for FX, word began to circulate online last year that HBO was considering bringing "True Detective" back (via Deadline) for another season — one that wouldn't be written by Pizzolatto. Now, it looks as though HBO may be closer than it's ever been to moving forward with a fourth season of "True Detective," thanks to the involvement of two key Hollywood creatives.