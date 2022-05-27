The Actors Akiva Schaffer Was Most Excited To Work With In Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers - Exclusive

As one-third of the comedy trio The Lonely Island, Akiva Schaffer is no stranger to working with Hollywood's elite. Along with Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone, Schaffer wrote for "Saturday Night Live" for six years, helping pen the pop-culture classic "Dick in a Box."

Schaffer has also directed several films, including "Hot Rod," "The Watch," and "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping." His latest directorial project happens to be his first children's film, "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers," which is available exclusively on Disney+. In it, the beloved chipmunks return after a 30-year hiatus, reuniting to solve the disappearance of a mutual friend while rekindling their broken relationship.

"Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" boasts a huge cast of illustrious actors and comedians, including Samberg, John Mulaney, Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons ... the list goes on. But for Schaffer, the most exciting part of working on "Rescue Rangers" wasn't necessarily rubbing elbows with all the A-listers — it was working with an entirely different group of people. Here's what he had to say during an exclusive interview with Looper.