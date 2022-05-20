Akiva Schaffer On Directing Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers And His Favorite SNL Memory — Exclusive Interview

When people think of you and The Lonely Island, some of the first things that pop into their heads are Not Suitable For Work-type projects, like "Dick in a Box" and "I Just Had Sex." How do you go from "Dick in a Box" to "Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers"? Did you ever think a Disney movie was in your future?

That's a fair question, but it has been quite a few years since those — although "Popstar" was six years ago, so it's not that far back. I'm a parent of a 9-year-old and an 11-year-old, so I've watched every kid program and movie from the last ten years, as well as stuff from before then. I was excited to make something that they could see. Also, you watch the kids' stuff with them and there's the things you want to watch with them, and then there's the things that they can watch on their own. I was excited to try to make one that had stuff for the grownups as well as the kids.

That takes me to ... was there any internal controversy around referencing the Chippendales dancers in the film?

I wouldn't call it controversy, but it was, in my opinion, right on the line of what would be acceptable. It was the thing where I was like, "I know it's funny and I know it's truthful." In the real world, when I'd say I was working on a "Chip 'N Dale" movie, half the people would assume I meant the dancers. I knew that there was a truth to it, and really, they're just men wearing pants with no shirts, which is pretty kid friendly. I put it in there at a test screening to see what happened and everybody seemed fine with it.