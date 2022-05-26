Disney+ Willow Trailer Is Everything Fans Have Been Waiting For

The first "Willow" teaser trailer released by Lucasfilm casts a warm spell of healthy nostalgia, while also promising fans something entirely new. The trailer begins with a callback to the adventure that takes place in the first film. A voice says, "There is a story of a child destined to be an empress and the unlikely hero who would protect her." In the original movie, Willow (Warick Davis) is forced to protect a baby from the evil Queen Bavmorda (Joanne Whalley).

The rest of the trailer gives fans a sneak peek at the new adventure awaiting the character. It seems as if quite a bit of time has passed between the events of the original film and this new series, and Willow himself looks to be a more powerful character, fully in control of his magical powers. In fact, it looks as if Willow will be recruited once again to accompany some of the new characters on an adventure that desperately requires the use of his magic.

Notably, the only prominent thing missing from this trailer is any mention of Val Kilmer's legendary Madmartigan character. Although Kilmer's involvement in the show is not at all guaranteed, especially given his recent health issues (via New York Post), Davis previously mentioned that he hoped to see him return (via Metro). Of course, given the fact that the newest iteration will approach the story as a series, it seems like there is still plenty of time for such an on-screen reunion.

"Willow" will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on November 30.