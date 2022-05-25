The New Side Of Darth Vader That Will Be Revealed In Obi-Wan Kenobi

During an interview with JOE.ie, Hayden Christensen revealed that fans will get to see a new side of Darth Vader when he shows up on "Obi-Wan Kenobi." Elaborating on what that would look like, he said, ""I don't want to give anything away, but there's really sort of a struggle of identity with Vader. I think that's at the core of who he is. And in this, we get to explore that."

While fans have gotten to see Vader at the beginning of his time as a Sith lord and at the end, this new perspective that the show will provide takes place more in the middle period of his time as the character. That will surely open up all kinds of doors for potential development. Christensen dove even deeper into this concept when he spoke to Yahoo, and he talked about the struggle between both Anakin and Vader. "He's trying to bury Anakin as deep down inside as possible," he said. "He's trying to kill that side of himself."

According to Christensen, he wants to achieve this goal by committing to his mission and hunting down the remaining Jedi left. While it can't be known for sure until the show actually premieres, this avenue for the character makes a lot of sense, as it'll allow Vader to finally remove all reminders of his past as Anakin from the universe. How this will play out remains to be seen, but hopefully, it's as interesting for fans to watch as Christensen describes it as.