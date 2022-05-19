The Essential Jedi Skill Ewan McGregor Had To Re-Learn For Obi-Wan Kenobi

In a lot of ways, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" has arguably been the most momentous and eagerly awaited production of the Disney+ pipeline of "Star Wars" content. First, of course, it will be the first live-action "Star Wars" property in a long time to revisit the general timeline of George Lucas' prequel trilogy, which has only grown in fan estimation and nostalgic appeal in the years since its release (via USA Today).

Secondly, and perhaps even more enticingly, fans are looking forward to this series because it's bringing Ewan McGregor back to the role of the legendary Jedi Master a whole 17 years after his last appearance in "Revenge of the Sith." Ever since the actor's return to the franchise was made official, "Star Wars" fans have been deep in speculation about what the beloved Scottish actor, who's also serving as an executive producer on the project, will bring to the role of an older, more grizzled, and disillusioned Kenobi. Of course, this news series will see McGregor portray a version of the character closer to the "strange old hermit" described by Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) at the beginning of "A New Hope."

Greater still is excitement about the narrative focus on Obi-Wan's own trials as a Jedi. Notably, aside from his relationship with the two Skywalkers, viewers haven't seen much of Kenobi's own personal growth as a Jedi. And then, of course, there's the part of every fan that's just itching to see McGregor wield a lightsaber again — and, as recently revealed by the actor, that element of the character demanded particular dedication from him.