The Classic Top Gun Character Jon Hamm Drew Inspiration From For Top Gun: Maverick

The original "Top Gun" film from the late director Tony Scott blew audiences away back in 1986, providing them with plenty of action and drama from the cockpit of a fighter jet. Now decades removed from its theatrical debut, a sequel has come to life courtesy of Paramount Pictures and director Joseph Kosinski. Titled "Top Gun: Maverick," this often pause-worthy sequel gets moviegoers up to speed on what has become of skilled pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) in the years since his first outing at the movies, but that's not all.

In continuing the story of Maverick and other legacy characters such as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky (Val Kilmer), the second "Top Gun" film also spotlights a brand new crew. Among the fresh faces are Miles Teller as Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw — the son of Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) from the first film –, Monica Barbaro as Natasha "Phoenix" Trace, and Glen Powell as Jake "Hangman" Seresin. Jon Hamm also features as Beau "Cyclone" Simpson: a no-nonsense military man who doesn't approve of Maverick's methods despite his success.

To best pull off his Cyclone portrayal in "Top Gun: Maverick" and help capture the spirit of the 1986 classic, Jon Hamm looked to an iconic "Top Gun" character for inspiration. Here's who he channeled in front of the camera.