How Love Death + Robots Vol. 3 Balances Entertainment And Apocalypse - Exclusive

Neither Nelson nor Miller were specifically intending to make Volume 3 of "Love Death + Robots" its darkest collection of episodes yet, but both acknowledged the turn of events. "There is a lot of death this time," affirmed Nelson. "I'm not quite sure how that happened." Miller proposed, "We should have a little rating system for our volumes to see where they fall on the apocalypse meter, and if we're tipping a scale."

Both acknowledge it's possible that current events might have influenced this apocalyptic tone in some way. Miller noted, "There's a global pandemic, maybe you've heard ... There's a war in Ukraine." Nelson added that the darkness is "perhaps reflecting the times." While the war in Ukraine began too recently to have influenced the production of Volume 3, these latest episodes were produced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, even unintentional resonances can impact the way audiences interpret art.

Miller also suggested that one episode in Volume 3 might push the overall "apocalypse meter" extra hard: "Bad Traveling," the first directed by co-showrunner David Fincher. With a longer runtime than the average "Love Death + Robots" episode, Miller described it as a "a big fat 20-minute ****er. And it's dark." Based on a short story by Neil Asher, the episode deals with a man-eating crab and a sea captain who sacrifices his crew to it.